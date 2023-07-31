POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 7:25 am
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Joseph Johnson, 40, of Yankton was arrested Friday at 5:34 p.m. for simple assault domestic; threatening or harassing telephone calls.
• Justin Thompson, 41, of Irene was arrested Friday at 8:55 p.m. on an arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for third-degree burglary, felony grand theft; and Misdemeanor 1 possession of marijuana — 2 ounces or less.
• Josiah Paulsrud, 37, of Sioux City, Iowa was arrested Saturday at 1:53 a.m. for DUI 2nd Offense.
• Alejandro Ortega, 19, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 2:31 a.m. for possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
• Ronald Sedillo, 25, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 2:36 a.m. for possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
• Nicholas Coleman, 24, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested Saturday at 3:06 a.m. for DUI.
• Beau Brady, 34, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 3:13 a.m. for DUI (2nd Offense).
• Dana Davis, 63, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Saturday 3:56 p.m. for receiving a stolen vehicle, grand theft of over $1000
• Dakota McCloud, 24, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 4:25 p.m. for simple assault domestic.
• Bruce Christensen, 66, of Yankton was arrested Saturday at 7:47 p.m. for DUI, not using a seatbelt and driving without a license.
• Robbie Marsh, 57, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 10:38 a.m. for breach of conditions.
• Ronald Sedillo, 25, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 11:34 a.m. for bond revoked for hold for court; resisting arrest; obstructing officer, jailer, firefighter; and DUI (3rd offense).
• Ronald Johnson, 59, of Yankton was arrested Sunday at 4:12 p.m. for DUI (3rd offense).
