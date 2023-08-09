State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Sturgis, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.
One person was injured, Jackley’s office said in a news release, but officers were unharmed. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation at the request of the state Highway Patrol.
The timing of the shooting places it during the city’s annual motorcycle rally, which began Aug. 4 and continues through Sunday. The news release did not say whether the injured person was a rally-goer, and spokesman Tony Mangan told South Dakota Searchlight, “those details are part of the investigation.”
The DCI is working with state, local and federal law enforcement on the investigation. Jackley said the Highway Patrol is cooperating.
The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area, the news release said.
After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by Jackley. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
