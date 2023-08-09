Officer-Involved Shooting
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in Sturgis, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

One person was injured, Jackley’s office said in a news release, but officers were unharmed. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation at the request of the state Highway Patrol.

