Yankton’s wet weather washed away a rainfall record from the 19th century Saturday.
The city officially received 1.21 inches of rain, which broke the old record for March 28 of .79 established in 1886.
The storm system also brought strong winds that gusted up to 44 miles per hour at the Yankton airport late Saturday afternoon. The airport registered 1.20 of rain.
Other area rainfall totals from Saturday included: 2.36 inches at Vermillion; 2.06 at Newcastle, Nebraska; 1.10 at the Sioux Falls airport; .65 at Sioux City’s Sioux Gateway Airport; and .59 at North Sioux City.
