The New Term

A new era for the City of Yankton began Monday evening.
Monday marked reorganization day, seeing Commissioner-Elect Mike Villanueva take the oath of office along with incumbent commissioners Bridget Benson and Nathan Johnson. Following the swearing in, Commissioner Stephanie Moser would be appointed mayor by the board, taking over for Johnson who ended an eventful three-year tenure as mayor Monday evening.
Upon her appointment, Moser told the board that she was humbled by their confidence in her.
“It’s a big job and I’m happy to do so with the support of my fellow city commissioners,” she said. “We have a good team and I’m excited to keep building on everything we have put in place.”
Following Monday’s meeting, she added there’s much for the city to look forward to in the coming months, as well as a number of challenges to address.
“In a month, we’re going to be dedicating the Huether Family Aquatics Center here at the end of the month and opening that up,” she said. “That will be quite a celebration for all the hard work that people put into getting that project to happen. We’re still working on flooding and issues related to that, COVID and issues monitoring that and what we need to do there. And then, we’ve mentioned it several times, but really addressing what happens with our wastewater treatment plant.”
Moser said financing ultimately looms as the biggest challenge for the city, no matter what issues are on the radar.
“As our famous City Finance Officer (Al Viereck) would like to say, ‘We only have a size of a pie, and no matter how many pieces you cut it in, the pie is still the same,’” she said. “With everything that we have on our agenda, we really do have to be conscious of how we fit all of that into the budget with limited resources. I’m glad to see sales tax and that type of revenue coming around and hope to continue to spend, but with what we have on the horizon, we still are going to have to be very conscious about how we budget.
Villanueva said he’s excited to finally be on the board.
“I’m happy to be here and happy to get to work,” he said. “I just need to get my feet wet and get acclimated to the new position.”
He added that his ultimate goal is to keep progress rolling in the community.
“Like I said during my campaign, I just want to keep Yankton moving forward,” he said. “I have some good ideas and some things I’d like to see happen. It’s with all due time and process.”
Monday night also marked the final meeting for Commissioner Dave Carda who was first elected to the board in 2007.
“I enjoyed the time on the commission,” he said prior to the board’s adjournment for reorganization. “We’re fortunate in Yankton that we’re a small enough community that you can call the city manager, you can talk to people on the street, you can talk to the city attorney. We’re very fortunate to have that small town feel.”
The beginning of Moser’s tenure as mayor and Villanueva’s first term on the board was an otherwise uneventful one Monday night with the commission unanimously approving resolutions regarding hangar lease transfers at Chan Gurney Airport and surplus equipment before adjourning to executive session.
Prior to the board’s reorganization, City Manager Amy Leon delivered some positive news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Yankton County from Monday’s meeting of the city’s Health Board.
“Currently, active cases (in Yankton County) are at 32,” she said. “That’s really dropped in the last couple of weeks and that’s awesome for our community and our county. We’re still not at that case number of 25 that we’d hoped to be for three consecutive weeks, but we’re trending that way.”
This number is down from 70 active cases during a report just two weeks ago.
As of Monday, no one was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and only 43% of eligible adults were reported as not vaccinated at all — a number that Leon said may be somewhat inflated due to a lack of data regarding federal vaccination programs.
“We can assume pretty safely that there would be a lot more color on that ring than gray,” she said.
With the situation more or less stabilizing in Yankton County, Leon asked the board about moving from monthly meetings of the Health Board to an as-needed basis. No objections were raised to the idea.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Postponed a hearing on a variance due to scheduling conflicts;
• Approved licenses for Ben’s Brewing Co. to open a taproom at the business’s brewery located in the former Freeman Company industrial building in the 700 block of Walnut Street;
• Issued proclamations for Police Week and Mental Wellness Conference Days.
