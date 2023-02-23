The state House of Representatives passed a bill 44-25 on Wednesday that would annually adjust the reimbursement rate for community-based providers to 100% of the costs of caring for patients covered by programs such as Medicaid. Those providers include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and care facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

That’s a 10 percentage-point jump from what Gov. Kristi Noem proposed in her December budget address. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, told legislators that full reimbursement is necessary to fulfill the state’s obligations and pay its bill to providers so they can stay afloat.

