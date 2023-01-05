OMAHA, Neb. — The 2023 SimGHOSTS conference, hosted by iEXCEL at the Davis Global Center, will attract some 250 simulation professionals from around the world.
The UNMC Interprofessional Experiential Center for Enduring Learning (iEXCEL) has been announced as the host site for the 13th annual SimGHOSTS conference in 2023.
The SimGHOSTS Conference is a gathering of health care simulation professionals from around the world. UNMC expects approximately 250 simulation professionals to attend the event, which will be held Aug. 1-4, 2023.
Pamela Boyers, PhD, associate vice chancellor of clinical simulation and UNMC, said it is an honor for iEXCEL to be invited to host the 2023 conference at the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Dr. Boyers said she was pleased to be able to display the iEXCEL program to other leaders in the simulation field but also to show off the city of Omaha.
