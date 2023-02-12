Food Tax Bill Discussed At Legislative Forum

The District 18 legislative delegation — Sen. Jean M. Hunhoff and Reps. Mike Stevens and Julie Auch — shared their views on the proposed repeal of the 4.5% food tax during a cracker barrel session Saturday at CMTEA/RTEC.
During her reelection campaign last fall, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the repeal, and she has said it is her “number one priority” of the 2023 legislative session.
“Citizens want some kind of tax decrease. That's plain and that's out there,” Hunhoff said. “It goes back to these ongoing dollars. … (Noem) has taken out those sales tax dollars and that's what her budget is based on.”
However, Stevens pointed out that the Legislature cannot make the mistake of miscalculating how much money there is based on inflation.
“We don’t want to make an agreement that we're going to do this and find out a year or two later that we don't have the funds to do it versus one-time,” Stevens said. “One-time is how Grandpa and Grandma would give you 10 bucks one Christmas, but you couldn't count on it the next year. It’s a one-time (thing) when you hear we’ve got this surplus and all that can be one-time money. That's not a guarantee we’re going to have it from this point on. There has to be something, regardless of which tax it is, that we can rely upon to fill that gap.”
Stevens added that no one in the state knows more about taxes than Hunhoff, a longtime member of appropriations committees in Pierre.
Hunhoff said she has also had meetings with economists to learn more about where the state is financially.
“We're trying to dig that information out (on how the economy is growing), and what’s being seen right now is that it isn't organic growth in business and economy,” Hunhoff said. “Inflation has been a big factor.
“We haven't heard from the governor what that new revenue sources are other than the growth in the economy. I'm not convinced that's entirely the clear picture that's out there, and I'm looking for more data.”
Auch said she was not ready to reveal her exact position on the tax cuts.
