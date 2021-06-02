Here is a list of upcoming events at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area:
THURSDAY JUNE 3
• 10-11 a.m. — Interpretive Tree Hike at Gavins Point Nature Trail (1.2 Miles).
• 11-11:30 a.m. — Leaf Bandana Craft by Gavins Point Nature Trail in Picnic Shelter #2.
FRIDAY JUNE 4
• 3-4 p.m. — Make Your Own Hide Craft at Chief White Crane.
• 4-5:30 p.m. — Find Your Snack & Make Some Smores at Chief White Crane.
• 8-8:30 p.m. — Glow Bicycle Decorating at Gavins Beach.
• 8:30- 9:30 p.m. — Glow Bicycle Ride & Smores on The Beach at Gavins Beach.
SATURDAY JUNE 5 (NATIONAL TRAIL DAY)
• 9, 10, 11 a.m. — Watercraft pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985 at Chief White Crane.
• 10–11:30 a.m. — Follow the Trail to Make Your Trail Mix. At Gavins Point Nature Trail. (1.2 Miles).
• 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Archery Classes. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. Ages 8 and up at Gavins Point Archery Range.
• 2-3:30 p.m. — Teepee Craft at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Nature Bingo at Pierson Ranch.
• 8:45 p.m. — Movie at Pierson Ranch.
SUNDAY JUNE 6
• 10:30 a.m. — Non-Denominational Church Service. At Pierson Ranch Amphitheater.
Here’s a look at upcoming events in the Recreation Area:
WEDNESDAY JUNE 9
• 9:30 a.m. — Wednesday on the Water. Adult Only (18 and up) Watercraft. Preregistration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. At Chief White Crane.
FRIDAY JUNE 11
• 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — Watercraft. Pre-registration required at Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985. At Chief White Crane.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Animal Olympics For Active Kids. At Chief White Crane.
• 8:45 p.m. — Movie. At Chief White Crane.
SATURDAY JUNE 12
Get Out and Play Day
Along with these events, there is the 7-mile Biking & Hiking Trail, 1.2-mile Hiking Nature Trail, and 4.1-mile Multi-Use Chalk Bluffs Trail, along with 3 disc golf courses and various equipment available for checkout at the Welcome Center for additional family fun.
