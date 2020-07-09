Theater Reopens After 4-Month Intermission

VIBORG — Jeff and Donna Slack knew the movie “I Still Believe” was popular with Lund Theatre moviegoers, but they never expected it would still be showing four months later.
Then again, it’s not your typical long run for a movie.
The Christian-themed drama hasn’t been shown since March despite remaining on the marquee. The theater — whose history dates back to 1915 — suspended operations at the time because of the pandemic, and the building has remained dark since then.
The Slacks, a husband-wife team, contribute to the all-volunteer effort at the theater. Jeff serves as board president, while Donna manages the facility’s operations.
“People want to know when the theater will reopen,” Donna said. “They keep asking all the time, whenever we see them on the street or at work.”
That wait ends this weekend, as the theater reopens in this Turner County community of about 800 residents. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday.
There’s no need to change the marquee — “I Still Believe” will return as the first featured film since the pandemic started.
“It’s a really popular Christian movie that had its opening weekend here in March. We got through a week of showing it, and then we shut down,” Donna said. “We wanted it to be the movie that’s showing when we reopened and brought things back. We had a lot of people that still wanted to see it.”
FACING A BATTLE
The film’s title also fittingly reflects the supporters’ faith that they would once again gather to share their love for movies. Those audiences include not only Viborg residents but also people from area communities — including Yankton, which recently lost its only theater when the AMC chain went bankrupt.
The battle to keep the Lund isn’t new. In recent years, the previous owners decided to close the business for good when they couldn’t afford the updated technology for showing new releases. Area residents purchased and renovated the business and bought the necessary equipment.
“We just kept the theater going,” Jeff said.
However, the 10-member theater board wasn’t prepared for this year’s pandemic, Donna said. They faced a difficult decision on whether to remain open and how to keep operations afloat for an unknown period of time.
“After looking at the (health and safety) recommendations, the board agreed to close down the theater for whatever length of time was needed — but we sure didn’t think it would be long,” Donna said.
With the 235-seat theater closed, the board faced ongoing expenses, such as utilities, without revenue. In addition, the building required maintenance.
“With this whole COVID thing, we wanted to keep the theater alive,” Jeff said. “Since the closing, we’ve been doing just the (monthly) curbside service where people drove up and we sold them concessions. But we didn’t let anybody in the theater or show any movies since then.”
Monitoring the COVID situation, the Lund board members decided the time was right to resume movies.
“We looked at things and saw the opportunity to reopen. We really didn’t want to wait any longer and remain closed,” Donna said. “People are really ready to return to the movies, and the people (booking) movies want to keep our theaters going.”
TIME TO REOPEN
Because the theater had remained closed to the public, the reopening process remained much easier in terms of health concerns. However, finding new movie releases has proven all but impossible.
Donna has remained in contact with a Minneapolis booking agent, who said studios aren’t making new movies during the pandemic.
“He said there won’t be much happening until the end of July. This could go on for the rest of the year before the studios start releasing new movies,” she said. “We did a ‘temperature check’ on the industry as well, and I think it’s been pretty slow, from the way things sounded. Hopefully, we’ll see things turn around. In the meantime, we’ll show the old classics.”
Donna has been working on deals with distributors, and she doesn’t anticipate problems booking movies. She already knows some titles that would likely appeal to local audiences.
“We’re looking at bringing back the classics like the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ live version from 2017. That was our third biggest-selling movie that year, and we’re looking to bring it back,” she said.
“We’re also considering movies like ‘Footloose’ and ‘Tommy Boy.’ It’s a good opportunity to bring back movies like ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ‘Back to the Future’ — a lot of fun films.”
Donna plans to seek out the opinions of potential audiences. “We may put some polls on our Facebook page. We want to find out what people would like to see on the big screen,” she said.
The pandemic has forced changes in the theater’s operation. Audiences will be limited to 100 people and practice social distancing.
“We’re using every other row for seating,” Donna said. “Our rows have five or six seats and then an aisle, so one family could take up a row by themselves.”
The theater workers will wear masks, while audience members are encouraged (but not required) to wear them. Masks are recommended for everyone in the lobby area. In addition, the building will be cleaned and sanitized for each showing.
The theater will offer its full line of concessions but will not refill popcorn buckets — normally offered as a promotion — or provide the normal variety of salts for the popcorn.
Signage will remind visitors of the changes, Jeff said. “We’re posting signs and asking people to honor everyone’s distance and not to be offended if we wear masks,” he said.
Perhaps the greatest change comes in the frequency of shows, Donna said.
“We were normally open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday nights,” she said. “For now, we’re just showing movies two nights at 7:30 p.m.”
Jeff said the abbreviated schedule was part of transitioning back to an open theater.
“When we make decisions, it’s baby steps,” he said. “Instead of going back to four nights, we’re starting with two and seeing how things go. We’ll see what happens as we work with our new normal.”
The Lund Theater enjoys a loyal following across the region because of its history and its lower ticket and concessions prices, the Slacks said.
“Our theater has built a little bit of a niche,” Donna said. “We’ve gained a lot of people the last few years. We’re popular because our prices are cheap enough they can bring the whole family.”
However, the theater board knows not everyone will flock back for movies. A number of people may stay away out of COVID concerns.
“It was a tough decision on whether to open or not,” Donna said. “If people aren’t comfortable yet and really don’t want to (attend), we understand.”
Jeff echoed that sentiment. “We’re just putting every effort into keeping everybody safe,” he said.
For the most part, the Slacks think people are ready to enjoy the silver screen once again and to get out for an evening after spending months at home during the pandemic.
“We talked at the (theater) board meeting. It was nice to have a little bit of a break from operating the theater, but we’re ready to start up again,” Jeff said.
“People love going to the movies, and now we feel it’s show time.”
