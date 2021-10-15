100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 16, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 16, 1946
• Mrs. Ellen Furguson, probably Yankton’s oldest resident, passed away at her home at 912 Locust St. here last night. The aged lady would have reached the century mark in another month. She was born on November 16, 1846. A great-granddaughter, Viola Young, is the only survivor living in Yankton.
• Three houses which formerly stood at Second and Walnut streets have been moved to new locations, and the property owners, Fred H. Leach and Don Inman, are planning to level off the ground and to sell the property for commercial use in the downtown district. The houses formerly on the property have been moved to new foundations at 108 Broadway, 513 Cedar, and 1507 Walnut streets. They will be remodeled and sold as homes.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 16, 1971
• Thanks to the efforts of the Mount Marty College Medical Technology Club, the Sacred Heart Hospital blood donor list was increased by 97 volunteers this week. Sister Flora Olheiser, instructor in medical technology and club advisor, stated that almost immediately after the laboratory work had been completed, the hospital called her with an emergency need for O-negative blood. Within 20 minutes she was able to locate four of the new donors and send them to the nearby hospital blood bank facilities.
• Television viewers of the Upper Midwest will get a close look at Mount Marty College and the Yankton community on Sunday afternoon when KELO-TV presents a 30-minute production, “Teachers of Men.” Sponsored by KELO’s Joe Floyd, the color show will cover the academic, cultural and environmental aspects of Mount Marty’s growth.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 16, 1996
• A man robbed the Volin Cor-Trust Bank Tuesday afternoon, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man, wearing wraparound sunglasses, a denim baseball cap, black jacket and jeans, entered the bank and demanded money, according to the Yankton County Sheriff office. No weapon was displayed.
• While plans for large-scale hog farming have focused on the Huron and Mitchell areas, at least one corporation is interested in contracting with Yankton area producers. Murphy Family Farms, based in North Carolina, wants to work with any interested producers in southeastern South Dakota. Business development manager Gene Noem said Tuesday that he plans to visit the Yankton area next week.
