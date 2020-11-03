VERMILLION A Vermillion woman has been arrested following the Monday, Nov. 2, death of her 1-year-old child, according to a press release from the Vermillion Police Department.
At 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, Vermillion investigators arrested Maria Milda, 26, on a First Degree murder charge. Milda is the mother of the deceased child. Bond has been set at $1 million.
Vermillion Patrol Officers responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence Monday afternoon and discovered the child.
Investigators with the Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff are actively investigating the case with consultation from the Clay County State’s Attorney and the South Dakota DCI. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results. No additional details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.