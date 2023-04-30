VERMILLION — A Burbank woman received a 10-year sentence in the South Dakota Penitentiary after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, a Class 3 felony, in the Clay County Courthouse April 27.
Joyce Ann Hawley, 59, appeared before First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.
Besides her prison sentence, Hawley must pay a $1,000 fine and other court costs. Conditions of her plea agreement require that she repay the county for her court-appointed attorney’s fees and other financial obligations.
She was advised that she has a right to appeal the court’s decision within 30 days.
A Clay County grand jury indicted Hawley on Nov. 7, 2022, on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.
Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
Hawley drove a vehicle on July 8, 2022, through the garage of a home in Burbank, exiting into the back yard and striking Elizabeth Williams, 54, of Burbank.
Williams was flown to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, where she died of her injuries.
Hawley pleaded guilty April 27 to Count 1 of the indictment, which states that she committed vehicular homicide by causing the death of a person while driving a vehicle in a negligent manner while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Two other charges listed in her indictment were dismissed by the Clay County State’s Attorney office:
• manslaughter in the second degree by recklessly killing a person in a manner that was not murder nor manslaughter in the first degree, nor excusable nor justifiable homicide and
• ingesting methamphetamine which is a Class 5 felony
Seth Klentz of the Clay County’s Public Defender’s Office is Hawley’s court-appointed attorney.
