Accident Scene

Court documents that accompanied the November 2022 grand jury indictment of Joyce Ann Hawley of Burbank include this photo from inside a garage as emergency personnel work in an adjoining yard. Hawley, at the time, was alleged to have driven a vehicle through the garage, striking Elizabeth Williams, who was in the yard. Williams died of her injuries.

 Courtesy of Clay County Clerk of Courts

VERMILLION — A Burbank woman received a 10-year sentence in the South Dakota Penitentiary after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, a Class 3 felony, in the Clay County Courthouse April 27.

Joyce Ann Hawley, 59, appeared before First Circuit Judge Tami Bern.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.