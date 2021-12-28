Yankton Man’s Uncle Served As Tutu’s Spiritual Advisor

While he never met his South African uncle, Bruce Cull of Yankton knew of the Anglican priest’s work with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Tutu, the retired archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa, was the first Black person to hold that position and died Dec. 26 at age 90. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, he was best known for his anti-apartheid efforts in South Africa and for his global work for social justice and racial equality.
South Africa’s policy of apartheid, or racial separation in society, isolated it from much of the world for decades until the official practice ended.
“My uncle, (Father) Francis Duncan Cull, served as Desmond Tutu’s spiritual director. How’s that for three degrees of separation?” Bruce Cull asked with a sense of awe.
“I never met my uncle in person, but we heard about him through my father, and we talked on the phone a couple of times. But I was very aware of my uncle’s work with Archbishop Tutu.”
Father Cull served as Tutu’s confessor at Bishopscourt, the residence of the Southern African archbishop of the Anglican Church (more commonly known as the Episcopal Church in the United States).
In his role, Tutu served as archbishop for millions of people in several countries. He served during a tumultuous time for both the church and society, with Father Cull serving as a close spiritual advisor.
An article by Michael Battle described Father Cull’s role as Tutu’s spiritual advisor on a personal level.
As Tutu’s confessor, Father Cull would hold Tutu accountable to go on retreats at least once a year, do a seven-year silent retreat where appropriate, say his prayers and confess his sin.
“Tutu had an intense awareness of his faults, Cull said, and was deeply introspective,” Battle wrote. “Cull and I talked about how most people would never have believed this about Tutu, given his outgoing and buoyant personality.
“Cull used to say that you could not understand Tutu unless you understand Tutu’s spiritual struggles as well.”
Father Cull also served as the first director of the Centre for Christian Spirituality, which he and Tutu founded in 1986. In one essay, Father Cull noted Tutu followed Benedictine spirituality in the Anglican tradition, following rest, prayer and work, in that order.
A “Church Times” article noted the belief that Tutu and Cull sought to help both clergy and laity find a balance between the demands of activism and the life of prayer — not pursuing one while neglecting the other.
Bruce Cull’s father and uncle both served with the British Army during World War II. After the war ended, Bruce’s parents were sponsored to come to the United States for work with the Episcopal Church. They lived in Yankton and were asked to run St. Mary’s, an Episcopal school for American Indian girls in Springfield that has since closed.
The work at St. Mary’s became a long-time mission, Bruce Cull said.
“They were asked if they would do it for one year,” he said. “Thirty years later, they retired from the school.”
Meanwhile, Francis Cull moved to South Africa and became very active in the Anglican Church, Bruce said.
“At first, my uncle had his own congregation and then he worked his way up (the church hierarchy) until he was appointed as Desmond Tutu’s spiritual advisor,” Bruce said.
Francis Cull has died, and Bruce said he didn’t have much contact with his uncle because of the challenges with travel and communication at the time. However, Bruce attempts to remain in touch with his children and other family members through email.
With the ease of modern air travel, Bruce Cull now travels to Africa for safaris. He sees the beauty and transformation, particularly in South Africa, where Tutu and his uncle conducted their ministry and activism.
“My uncle was living off the coast of South Africa, on the island of Madagascar. As far as the apartheid struggle, I heard bits and pieces of it from others,” Bruce Cull said. “One thing I do know, my uncle said he worked with a great group of people.”
Since he started traveling to Africa in the 1990s, Bruce Cull has seen Africa develop into a mix of traditional and Western life. He also sees the changes in African society, particularly on race, in which both Tutu and his uncle played major roles.
“Probably, the saddest part for me is not ever having the ability to have met my uncle. But my whole family was very religious and very involved in the church. It’s nice to see the result of their work,” he said.
“As for Desmond Tutu, he stood for everything that was right with the world and tried to do it. Obviously, when you get the Nobel Peace Prize, you have done a lot for a whole culture and civilization. It also shows the power of one person to inspire others.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.