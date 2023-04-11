Abortion

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston at the Nebraska State Capitol on Jan. 11, 2023, discussing her proposal to restrict abortion in Nebraska to about six weeks of gestation. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A legislative bill that supporters and opponents agree would outlaw abortions in Nebraska before many women know they’re pregnant heads into Wednesday’s first round of debate with reportedly just enough votes to overcome cloture — 33 — but no wiggle room.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston appears to have held together a coalition of 32 Republicans and one Democrat, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, to pass Legislative Bill 626.

