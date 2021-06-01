From P&D Staff Reports
Authorities have released more information on a weekend incident involving a non-custodial mother’s alleged abduction of her two children, who were later found safe after a pursuit across South Dakota.
The pursuit began Saturday afternoon in the Rapid City area and ended several hours and hundreds of miles later near Mitchell in eastern South Dakota.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol was the lead agency on Saturday night’s AMBER Alert through parts of the Rushmore State, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).
At 12:48 p.m. Saturday, authorities received a report of a possible kidnapping in Custer County. Katrina Seay, 37, Rapid City, was reported to have taken her two children, a girl age 9 and a boy age 5, from their legal guardian’s home in Custer. Seay was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze sedan.
An AMBER Alert was issued for the two children. The vehicle was located on South Dakota Highway 44 headed toward Interstate 90. The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement followed the vehicle eastbound on Interstate 90. The Highway Patrol airplane also was used to monitor the vehicle’s direction of travel.
No stop was initiated for safety reasons.
Approximately 315 miles to the east, the vehicle took the Mitchell exit and a short pursuit took place within the city before the pursuit was ended. The suspect drove northbound on South Dakota Highway 37, turned off a dirt road and drove to a residence located on 245th Street.
Officers arrived, and Highway Patrol troopers and Davison County Deputies arrested two adults: Seay and passenger, Matthew Cabaniss, 40, Rapid City, the DPS said.
Both children were found safe and later transported back to their guardian’s residence in Custer.
Charges are pending with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
The Highway Patrol is part of the DPS.
