100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 11, 1921
• A new street in Yankton has now been opened for traffic, according to City Engineer C.H. Conrick. It is Maple Street, between Seventh and Eighth.
• The river has been gradually rising the last few days and now stands about a foot and a half higher than it was a week ago. It has not interfered with the work on the bridge piers, but on the contrary assisted a little, as it lessens the distance which it is necessary to lower the caisson for Pier No. 2.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 11, 1946
• A barge and a launch, which were stranded at Pierre since November, were able to dislodge this past week and proceed down the Missouri river toward Yankton and Sioux City. On the launch is a crew of five men who are making observations of the river in connection with the Missouri River reclamation flood control and navigation project.
• Those fishermen who have been chuckling while they fish without a license because they know they can’t be arrested will find their joke on the law ends today in Yankton county. The reason is that County Treasurer Gerda Madson received an ample supply of fishing licenses yesterday, and starting tomorrow anybody caught fishing without a license will be arrested.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 11, 1971
• Jerry Huber has become a “first” at Andes Central. He is the first male cheerleader to be elected (and perhaps to even try out) for this honor at Andes Central High School.
• Wesley Novotny was elected mayor to succeed Don Couch following reorganization of the Yankton City Commission Monday evening.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 11, 1996
• The Yankton Science Olympiad teams will leave at 10 p.m. this coming Tuesday from the Middle School parking lot for the National Science Olympiad Tournament in Atlanta. The tournament will take place from May 17-18 at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).
• Ken Bode, senior correspondent and moderator for political talk show “Washington Week in Review,” will deliver the commencement address at USD today. The 1951 graduate will also receive an honorary doctorate of law degree during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.