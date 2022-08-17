Teachers Lacking As Area Classes Open

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of periodical articles looking at the school staffing shortages in the Yankton region.
———
With the school year under way, Tripp-Delmont Superintendent Jeremy Hurd didn’t choose any candidates for his school’s openings — because he didn’t receive any.
“I can tell you that we are experiencing a crisis in hiring,” he said. “I received ZERO applications from certified teachers for my three openings I had this summer.”
The three spots remaining unfilled are pre-kindergarten through sixth grade vocal music and grades 7-12 chorus; K-12 school counselor; and grades 7-12 special education teacher.
“In all honesty, this is the worst I have seen it in my entire career as an administrator, which would be 12 years,” Hurd said. “Zero applications to me is simply unheard of. However, music and special education are very difficult positions to fill.”
Across the Yankton region, staffing has remained challenging even for school districts facing no current vacancies. With most classes under way, some districts are still filling openings — with some vacancies existing for a second straight year.
A mixed situation exists across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. Some districts have felt little, if any, impact. Others have filled openings at the last minute, while others are still searching.
And for some, the unlikelihood of filling vacancies has led to creative solutions ranging from long-term substitutes and sharing staff with other districts to offering online courses.
Vacancies aren’t just for teachers, as districts are seeking administrators, substitute teachers and support staff such as custodians, kitchen staff and bus drivers.
In past years, districts have parked their buses in public areas with a sign listing contact information for interested drivers.
The Yankton School District (YSD) has fared better than many, nearly filling all positions, according to Superintendent Wayne Kindle.
“We are in a really good position in the Yankton School District. We have one opening in our Alternative Learning Center,” he said. “We had some additional federal dollars for this position, which is an added two-year temporary position and one we were not sure if we could fill. We will keep it open until filled.”
While the YSD has filled nearly all faculty spots, other jobs continue to remain more difficult to find workers, Kindle said.
“We are as good as past years when it comes to filled positions overall,” he said. “The one area which is a challenge every year is our para-professional positions (such as teacher aides). We will continue to work on those throughout the year as in the past.”
Other support staff remains difficult to find, Kindle said.
“We continue to find custodial and bus driver positions are not easy to fill at times,” he said. “Both positions are an integral part of our entire team, so our recruitment along with retention are very important to us as are all our staff.”
———
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
When it comes to filling vacancies, other schools have been less fortunate. They have been forced to become creative, even looking outside their districts for resources.
The Press & Dakotan reached out to area school districts and received a number of responses.
• TRIPP-DELMONT: The district has resorted to different ways to tackle the unfilled positions, Hurd said.
“To fill our voids in not hiring these positions, we are now sharing a vocal music teacher with a neighboring district,” he said. “We’ve hired a social worker to serve as our student advocate in the absence of a school counselor.
“We’ve shifted our elementary special education teacher to a K-12 special education position and have hired a behavior interventionist and additional paraprofessionals to meet IEP (individual education plan) requirements.”
• VERIDGRE, Nebraska: Superintendent Chuck Kucera has also faced obstacles in filling positions
“This past year has easily been the most challenging for us with regard to retaining and hiring staff,” he said.
The school district struggled to fill positions, Kucera said.
“We barely filled all vacancies. I had one applicant for the music position, one for half-time librarian — I didn’t have a librarian last year at all — and none for business and technology,” he said.
“I’m in the process of hiring a new secretary. I interviewed a banker who is going to work as our business teacher on a conditional career education permit.”
The Verdigre district has become creative in offering some courses.
“We’ve never struggled so much finding applicants,” he said. “We are receiving Spanish courses via distance learning/online from a teacher at O’Neill (Nebraska) High, as we haven’t been able to find a part-time Spanish teacher.”
• GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Superintendent Jason Selchert said his district has received few, if any, inquiries.
“We had three applications for a vocal music position, no applications for an elementary classroom teacher and no applications for an elementary Title position,” he said.
“After moving a current teacher position, we will be going into (our first day) with an open Title I Elementary teaching position unfilled.”
• ANDES CENTRAL: Superintendent Cheryl Thaler still has vacancies for two elementary positions, middle school intervention and floating certified substitute.
“Last year, we had one position still open when school began,” she said.
• CORSICA-STICKNEY: Superintendent Scott Muckey is still looking for an English teacher and vocal music teacher.
“We’re fortunate to have qualified people on staff or been able to find recently retired individuals who were kind enough to help us out temporarily,” he said.
Muckey is looking beyond this fall. “We’re actively searching for the positions, even if it is for the 2023-24 school year,” he said.
———
GETTING CREATIVE
Elsewhere in the region, the staff positions may be filled but it has remained challenging.
Across southeast South Dakota, school districts have faced vacancies right up to the first day of classes and beyond.
Avon Superintendent Tom Culver said his district has been forced to use different ways to address hiring shortages.
“We’ve had to be creative and use Alternative Certification to fill some positions over the last few years,” he said. “We did advertise recently for a paraprofessional position, but (we) did not have any interest or applicants. We need to figure out how to cover that area.”
In Menno, Superintendent Kory Foss enters the school year with a full staff. However, he acknowledged it came down to the final days before school started.
“In Menno, we’re fortunate that we’ll be starting the year fully staffed. It didn’t look like that would be the case for much of the summer,” he said. “We really struggled to fill a few key positions and, in some cases, had to seek out people ourselves who we felt would be good for the role.”
The Menno district received very few applications, Foss said, and the situation isn’t unique to this fall.
“The last two years have both been down to the wire as to whether we were going to fill every position before the first day of school or not,” he said.
Elsewhere, districts are set for the new school year.
At Viborg-Hurley, Superintendent Brett Mellem enters the year fully staffed. “We have no vacancies at this time,” he reported.
Alcester-Hudson Superintendent Tim Rhead has secured his entire teaching staff but had one open support staff position.
“We’re currently short one janitor,” he said. “That position became open last year, and we have not been able to fill it.”
In neighboring Beresford, Superintendent Dustin Degen enters the school year with a full staff.
“This year, the Beresford School District has filled ALL vacancies — teachers, support staff and administrators — before the start of the school year,” he said. “However, we are in the process of solidifying the remaining co-curricular vacancies for the winter/spring.”
In northeast Nebraska, a trio of neighboring districts have filled their staffs with varying degrees of success.
At Crofton, Superintendent Chris Look didn’t face the stress of scrambling for staff at the last minute.
“We’re fortunate as we filled all of our vacancies early last spring,” he said. “For the future, I believe it will be a struggle for all districts to find staff.”
At Bloomfield, Superintendent Shane Alexander said his teaching staff is full this year. However, the task has become more challenging.
“Teachers are quitting education to work in similar industry positions for more money,” he said.
In addition, he has found difficulty finding paraprofessionals and other support staff. “We still have three ‘para’ openings. Kitchen, special education and bus drivers are (also) extremely difficult to fill,” he said.
At Hartington-Newcastle, Superintendent A.J. Johnson said he is still looking for paraprofessionals and an evening custodian.
“In most years, we are staffed unless we have an unexpected need arise,” he said. “We have had some people retire, but no more than usual.”
MEETING CHALLENGES
Even some of South Dakota’s largest districts have turned to creative means of filling their openings, particularly for substitute teachers.
At Vermillion, Superintendent Damon Alvey provided an update at a recent school board meeting, as reported by the Vermillion Plain Talk.
The district has filled its major teaching positions and aide openings, Alvey noted. The few remaining openings are for advisor roles he expected to fill within a week or two.
Alvey commended the school board members for their approval earlier this year of hiring two permanent substitute teachers for the district.
“You’ve allowed us, using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, to hire two staff members that are going to be just like our regular staff, but every day they don’t where they’re coming to work,” he said. “At one moment, they might be teaching second grade, and the next day they might be teaching fourth grade, or they might be doing lunch duty.”
The district continues to seek more substitute teachers, Alvey said.
“If you’re interested in subbing, reach out to us,” he said. “The board approved those (new) wages last year … it’s a great job for flexible parents, retirees or whatever. We’re always looking for good subs in the district.”
At one of South Dakota’s largest school districts, Kindle considers himself well positioned with the Yankton School District.
“We are fortunate to be where we are at in the YSD in regards to filled positions, as the number of candidates was down,” he said.
“However, we were blessed with excellent candidates including a good number of Yankton graduates who wanted to return home and, for many, raise their family here including their children attending the YSD.”
The return of such home-grown talent has been a blessing, Kindle said.
“This speaks volumes about our school district, our staff, administration and community,” he said.
