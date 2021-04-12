VERMILLION — A familiar face at Mount Marty University is moving down Highway 50 to the University of South Dakota
In a press release Monday, USD announced that Chris Kassin, MPA, has been named vice president of external relations for the University of South Dakota Foundation. In this new role, Kassin will focus on building connections between USD’s internal and external partners and mobilizing these stakeholders to strengthen the institution’s relationships.
“We are so pleased to have Chris return to the USD Foundation. His demonstrated skill set and experiences with a variety of constituents positions him to advance the university's initiatives,” said USD Foundation President Steve Brown.
“Chris brings extensive knowledge of and passion for USD, and we are thrilled to see him return to campus as we work together to build stronger connections with our alumni and external partners,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “As we move forward with the university’s new strategic plan and prepare to launch our next capital campaign, Chris will play an important role in helping communicate our priorities and creating lasting relationships with USD’s many supporters.”
Kassin ’02 B.S., ’05 MPA, returns to USD after serving as the athletic director and vice president of strategy and athletics at Mount Marty University for the past four years. Before that, Kassin served as a major gift officer for the USD athletic department and the USD Foundation from 2014 to 2017. Kassin also served as an assistant coach on USD’s men's basketball team for 11 years.
“It’s an honor to return to my alma mater to help the leadership team share USD’s vision for educational and economic growth in South Dakota,” Kassin said. “I’m humbled to join a team dedicated to making a difference for future generations of Coyotes. USD is home for me and my family. The opportunity to serve this community of Coyotes, both past and present, is something I’m grateful for. It’s great to be back with the pack.”
Kassin and his wife Katie, who serves as assistant professor in USD’s School of Health Sciences, live in Vermillion and have two children.
