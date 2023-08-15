100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 16, 1923
• Six or seven automobiles will go out of Yankton on as many routes in the next week or two, each carrying a supply of metal road signs which will be placed at suitable points within a radius of 100 miles, pointing the way to Yankton and giving the mileage. This will be done by the Yankton Kiwanis Club.
• Yankton’s fife and drum corps, the “Old Hickory”, an organization less than a year old, will officially represent the South Dakota department of the Grand Army of the Republic at the annual national encampment to be held in Milwaukee September 2-3-4-5, leading the Dakota veterans in the parade there and playing during the four-day program.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 16, 1948
• Bank debits in Yankton for the month of July this year were six per cent greater than for the same month in 1947, and for the first seven months this year they were seven per cent greater than for the same period last year, according to figures just released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The July total this year was $8,808,000 compared with $8,312,000 for July last year. The seven month total this year was $63,869,000, compared with $59,900,000 for the same period in 1947.
• Armed with rakes, mowers, pitchforks and sickles, a volunteer force of local citizens which it is hoped will total at least 150 will tackle the weeds and grass at the local Protestant and Catholic cemeteries this evening, in response to a call for a “Clean-up Bee.” Workers will be assigned to different sections of the two cemeteries. It is hoped to complete the clean-up job in two evenings of work.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 16, 1973
• Margaret Talbot and Sandra Webb leave today for their home in Ipswich, England, after spending a month in the United States visiting the Jim Miner family at Yankton. Jim Miner had spent part of last year teaching at the Northgate Grammar School for girls in England, and both of the girls were students of his. The Miner family lived in Ipswich for the period. He invited the girls to visit in Yankton this summer, “on the condition that we play basketball with him,” they said. “He taught us to play there.”
• A new champion is assured this weekend as Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf & Country Club will play host to its annual Yankton Golf Classic. Jim Binder Jr. won top honors in the Classic last August, but has since turned professional and is ineligible for play in this year’s meet.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 16, 1998
• No paper
