100 Years Ago
Friday, December 17, 1920
• Apparently a pair of red foxes are making their home in the bluff near Yankton, for reports several days ago that two of the animals had been seen were supplemented yesterday by Ralph Welby, who reports that he saw them, in the middle of the afternoon, leisurely making their way from a cornfield near the Washington highway about half a mile east of the city limits.
• Two fire calls came in this morning, the second before the first department returned from the first. Both were small, with little loss.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 17, 1945
• Present low stage of the Missouri river here has brought a new problem to officials of the Yankton city water department, A.C. Ellerman, commissioner of water and sewer, said today, since it is from the river that the city gets its water supply. The lowering of the stage has nearly exposed the mouths of the permanent intakes, which makes possible the suction of air and reduces the efficiency of the centrifugal low stage pumps, he points out.
• South Dakota hunters who have been giving away pheasants are going to cry when they read this. A New York firm is selling birds, $6 apiece.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 17, 1970
• Yankton’s World Peace Christmas Tree was lighted last night on order of Mayor Don Couch as area residents jammed into the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center Mall for ceremonies. The event is the first in a series this week and the next week bringing together music students, scouts, clergy and choirs of different church groups as well as business firms and individuals.
• The University of South Dakota Coyotes, led by 6-9 sophomore center Chuck Iverson who scored 34 points and hauled down 17 rebounds, defeated Athletes in Action 94-88 Wednesday night in basketball action in Vermillion.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 17, 1995
• No paper
