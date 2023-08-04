SIOUX FALLS — Most Americans work hard to afford their vehicles, which is all the more reason to protect them from ending up in the hands of thieves.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. AAA and its safety partners are taking the opportunity to warn about the rise in vehicle theft, noting that the surge in auto thefts is costly for all vehicle owners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.