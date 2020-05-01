South Dakota reported four more COVID-19 deaths Friday to bring the state’s total to 21.
The four deaths occurred in Minnehaha County (county seat: Sioux Falls), according to statistics on the state’s website. That county has recorded 16 of the state’s 21 deaths.
Meanwhile, Cedar County in Nebraska reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to four.
Overall, South Dakota reported 76 new COVID-19 cases Friday to bring its total to 2,525. A daily total of 335 tests were processed by state and commercial labs, bringing the overall total to 17,363.
Six new hospitalizations were reported. During the pandemic, 179 people have been hospitalized, with 69 people currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases in the state rose by 114 Friday to 1,686.
Minnehaha County reported 51 new cases Friday to bring its total number of known cases is 2,089.
Union County (county seat: Elk Point) reported three new cases to bring its total to 21. The county has received particular attention from state officials this week because of its proximity to hot spots in Iowa and Nebraska.
Yankton County reported one new positive test to bring its number of known cases to 27. Of those, 21 are considered recovered.
In Nebraska, the number of positive tests set another one-day high, with 496 new cases reported. That brings the state’s total of known cases to 4,281.
The state also saw its one-day high of reported test results with approximately 2,100. The total number tested stands at 27,577, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website.
The state reported two new deaths, which were in Hall (Grand Island) and Hamilton (Aurora) counties.
Cedar County’s (Hartington) four cases have come in the past week. A total of 45 test results have been reported in the county; that number does not include inconclusive results.
Knox County (Center) remains at two cases.
The number of positive tests, recovered and negative tests for area South Dakota counties as of Friday were as follows:
• Bon Homme County — 4 positives, 4 recovered, 41 negatives
• Charles Mix — 5 / 4 / 89
• Clay — 6 / 6 / 132
• Douglas — 1 / 0 / 26
• Hutchinson — 3 / 3 / 96
• Turner — 17 / 11 /148
• Union — 21 / 11 / 166
• Yankton — 27 / 21 / 423
