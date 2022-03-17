COVID-19 numbers across South Dakota continued their gradual decline in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH), which is prompting a change in its reporting schedule.
The DOH announced late Wednesday that it will discontinue daily COVID updates after Friday’s report and return to weekly updates, which it did for a few weeks last summer.
“COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have decreased below 50 cases per 100,000 population (below substantial community spread),” the DOH posted on its website. “(We) will continue reporting daily through Friday, March 18, and begin reporting once per week on Wednesday, March 23.”
COVID statistics across the state have been generally trending downward since peaking in late January.
On Thursday, the DOH reported 50 new infections, while active cases dropped to 2,635 (-44). Also, current COVID hospitalizations dipped to 65 (-4). There were six new hospitalizations posted.
One new death was recorded, raising the state pandemic toll to 2,871. The new fatality was not reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw one new case and one new recovery, keeping its number of active cases at 68.
Other statistics from Thursday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 4.7% (0 change);
• New Area S.D. Cases (0/net) — Clay County, +1; Hutchinson County, -1; Turner County, -1; Yankton County, +1;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
In the DOH’s weekly COVID update on state educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 15 new cases reported last week (March 6-12), down 11 from the previous week. For the school year, there have been 10,916 cases (8,704 students; 2,212 staff) with 10,803 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were five new cases reported last week, up one from the previous week. For the school year that began Aug. 9, there have been 1,769 cases (1,291 students; 478 staff), with 1,743 recoveries.
