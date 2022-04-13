PIERRE — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is wrapping up the receivership of Farmers Cooperative Elevator (FCE) of Avon with no losses to producers or creditors.
The PUC announced the development Wednesday in a news release.
Following the sale of a portion of the cooperative, including the grain elevator, agronomy business and bulk fuel business, to Pride Grain in late March, all producers and creditors have been paid in full.
In addition, through the receivership and sale, no jobs were lost.
Pride Grain retained employees at the elevator and agronomy entities, with plans to add more jobs in the future. All other employees were retained by FCE, which will continue to operate the fuel store and feed store.
The PUC staff stepped into a management role with a financially struggling grain buyer, according to PUC Chairman Chris Nelson. The staff members worked with multiple parties to bring in enough cash to ensure all farmers were paid for their grain and ultimately find a buyer for the facility.
As a result, Avon keeps a grain buying service in the community, Nelson said.
“I commend PUC staff and the board of the Avon Farmers Cooperative Elevator for working together for this outcome,” he said.
The PUC, through its Grain Warehouse Program, provides oversight of the state’s grain storage warehouses and grain buyers. The program licenses qualified warehouses and buyers, and it analyzes their financial condition to protect payments to grain producers.
Through its regular inspection process, PUC staff recognized financial difficulties at the Avon facility that compromised the elevator’s ability to meet its licensing requirements.
The First Circuit Court granted the PUC staff’s request for receivership, but the request was limited to control of the grain elevator. The arrangement would allow the cooperative to continue operating the convenience store, farm store and fertilizer plant while utilizing grain assets to pay grain-related debt.
“I greatly appreciate the efforts of the PUC staff to find solutions that protect producers and strengthen the Avon community,” PUC Vice Chairperson Kristie Fiegen said.
During the PUC’s nine-month receivership so far, a number of strategies sought to secure payment of previously outstanding debts owed to FCE.
In addition, efforts were made to find a licensed grain buyer to lease the cooperative’s grain facilities. The action eventually led to the sale of the grain facility to Pride Grain. The process also included the PUC disbursing FCE’s grain buyer bond to eligible producers.
PUC Commissioner Gary Hansen said the grain warehouse and grain buyer licensing and inspection programs are designed to flag financial problems early. PUC staff identified financial concerns in 2019 and worked with the cooperative to make improvements and kept a watchful eye to pinpoint any new issues.
The PUC will continue as receiver while winding up remaining details, and it will also finish some of the collections on aged receivables. This includes one bankruptcy proceeding in which FCE is the largest unsecured creditor.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office provided legal support in that proceeding, according to the news release.
View complete information about the PUC’s Farmers Cooperative Elevator dockets on the PUC’s website at [www.puc.sd.gov]www.puc.sd.gov, Commission Actions, Grain Warehouse Dockets, 2021 Grain Warehouse Dockets, GW21-002 - In the Matter of Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Avon, South Dakota.
