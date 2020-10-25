South Dakota reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths in Sunday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The state has recorded 7,087 new infections this month
Two of the deaths occurred in Turner County, while the state’s toll rose to 375.
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw its biggest one-day increase to date with 42 new infections. The county has recorded 151 new cases in the last six days.
Also locally, the outbreak at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield once again spiked Bon Homme County’s case total, with the county adding 140 new cases, its biggest increase to date.
Clay County recorded 27 new cases, its biggest one-day rise since Sept. 3.
In additions, Union County added 11 new cases and Turner County saw 10 new infections.
Here are the daily summaries for area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 140 new cases (633 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 7 new recoveries (154), 0 new deaths (1), 478 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (365), 0 new hospitalizations (59), 5 new recoveries (256), 0 new deaths (0), 109 active cases;
• Clay County — 27 new cases (784), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 8 new recoveries (625), 0 new deaths (8), 151 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (159), 0 new hospitalizations (25), 1 new recovery (110), 0 new deaths (4), 45 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (212), 0 new hospitalizations (20), 3 new recoveries (145), 0 new deaths (2), 65 active cases;
• Turner County — 10 new cases (446), 2 new hospitalizations (27), 10 new recoveries (257), 2 new deaths (11), 178 active cases;
• Union County — 11 new cases (719), 1 new hospitalization (43), 10 new recoveries (540), 0 new deaths (11), 168 active cases;
• Yankton County — 42 new cases (781), 2 new hospitalizations (29), 8 new recoveries (8), 0 new deaths (5), 277 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday reported two new infections in Dixon County (159 overall) and one new case in Knox County, its 253rd. Cedar County reported no new cases (138).
On Saturday, the University of South Dakota reported 32 active cases (26 students, 5 staff), down one from Friday. The number in quarantine was down 14 to 150, including 29 on campus (+1).
Here are South Dakota COVID-19 statistics for Sunday:
• Total Cases — 39,203 (+1,063: 1,017 confirmed, 46 probable);
• Active Cases — 10,745 (+527);
• Recoveries — 28,083 (+526);
• Hospitalizations — 2,436 ever hospitalized (+58); 356 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 4,639 new tests processed; 2,250 new individuals tested.
On late Saturday, Nebraska reported 705 new infections. There were also four new deaths to raise the state toll to 595.
Other Nebraska statistics were:
• Total Cases — 63,215 (+705);
• Active Cases — 21,256 (+345);
• Recoveries — 41,364 (+356);
• Hospitalizations — 2,833 ever hospitalized (+16); 436 currently hospitalized (+10);
• Testing — 6,287 new tests; 3,155 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.