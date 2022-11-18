• Adam Sanchez, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for tampering with a motor vehicle, simple assault, aggravated assault (domestic) and intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism.
• Joyce Hawley, 59, Burbank, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Todd Ferreira, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Joshua Bertrand, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jacquelyn Alberts, 34, Beresford, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Roger Black Bear, 39, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for resisting arrest, fleeing, threatening law enforcement or family (two counts), second-degree petty theft and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Kristina Uhrich, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Miranda Blaine, 41, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Olivia Cournoyer, 32, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for petition to revoke a suspended sentence (violated terms and conditions of a suspended sentence).
• Damon Sisk, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for unauthorized articles in the jail (drugs), unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
• Alexa Nelson, 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for abuse or cruelty of a minor (under 7) and driving under the influence.
