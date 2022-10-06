• Andrew Gwinn, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Charles Longman, 37, Box Elder, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Robert Rauscher, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Markus Albrecht, 53, Freeman, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Amber Hursell, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order, driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.
• Camden Lambertz, 20, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 oz-1/2 pound), possession of marijuana (2 oz.-1/2 pound), contributing to the delinquency or CHINS or A/N of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.
• A 14-year-old Yankton male was arrested Wednesday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• Kelli Dohren-Ausdemore, 55, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for cruelty to animals.
• Eddie Escalante, 37, Austin, Texas, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
