INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday of a theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday of a theft off of Highway 52.
• A bike was found on Walnut St. at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.
• A report was received at 7:43 a.m. Thursday of a theft of property on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday of a runaway on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday of an individual “angrily beating his car with a golf club” on Jo Lane.
• A report was received at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday from an off-duty police officer of an individual beating on a car with a club (possibly a golf club) on Jo Lane.
• A report was received at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday on the theft of a Jeep on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 7th St.
• A report was received at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday from E. 11th St. of an autistic child being harassed by neighbors to the point that the child was having panic attacks.
• A report was received at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday from an individual claiming a girls’ softball team coach received money from a fundraiser and was using the money for another team.
• A report was received at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle being entered on 7th St. Nothing appeared to be taken.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
