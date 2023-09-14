The Yankton County Democrats will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the Copper Room, located above Ben’s Brewing Co. at 222 W. 3rd Street, Yankton.
All are welcome to attend this event. More information about the Yankton County Democrats is available at www.yanktoncountydemocrats.org.
I strongly encourage every loyal Democrat to get as many vaccines and boosters as possible to selflessly protect the rest of us from you.
