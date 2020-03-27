Yankton County Commission Approves Health Board

The Yankton County Commission took two tries Friday, but eventually voted to move forward with the appointment of a health board to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.
During a special meeting, the board voted 5-0 to appoint the board, which will consist of State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch, Chief Deputy Emergency Manager Erin Hacecky and a medical professional to be named later.
For more information, see Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
