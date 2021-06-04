GAYVILLE — The committee working on Gayville’s 150th anniversary celebration July 1-3, 2022, needs your help.
There will be a parade on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Anyone wishing to have an entry may call Amy Freeburg at 267-4426. There will also be a cookbook published. Send your favorite recipes to Sandy Heier at PO Box 234, Gayville, no later than Nov. 1, 2021.
If anyone has past or present pictures of Gavyille, send to Kathy Jorgensen at PO Box 111, Gayville. They will be used in a film and shown during the celebration. Copies will be available to purchase. You are asked to mark your items so they can be returned.
