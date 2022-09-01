HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) unveiled a new South Dakota State Fair logo Wednesday night at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash.
“At its heart, the State Fair is about agriculture and youth events, having fun, and showcasing the best of the great state of South Dakota,” said state fair manager Peggy Besch. “The new logo captures those themes, and we are excited to have it represent our fair for years to come!”
Over the past 50 years, the State Fair has had at least three completely different logos, not including a Centennial logo. From the mid 1970’s through 1981, the State Fair had one distinct logo with minor variations added occasionally. A new logo was developed to celebrate the State Fair’s centennial celebration in 1984. Since 1985, words and fonts have been changed but, overall, the fair’s logos have been very similar to what we currently call the State Fair logo.
Merchandise branded with the new logo is now available at the information kiosk across from the Family Living Center.
