HURON — The South Dakota State Fair and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) unveiled a new South Dakota State Fair logo Wednesday night at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash.

“At its heart, the State Fair is about agriculture and youth events, having fun, and showcasing the best of the great state of South Dakota,” said state fair manager Peggy Besch. “The new logo captures those themes, and we are excited to have it represent our fair for years to come!”

