OMAHA, Neb. — FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is investing in the future of agriculture by supporting FFA with donations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, South Dakota and Wyoming, announced Barry Benson, Vice President, Agribusiness Banking. In addition, the bank is sponsoring a campaign to promote agricultural education with the American Royal in Kansas City.

FNBO’s contributions are part of its broader efforts to celebrate National Ag Week and will help provide positive educational experiences for the students enrolled in agricultural education across the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.