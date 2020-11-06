Starzl Steps Up At Domestic Violence Center

A familiar face at Yankton’s River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) is stepping up to help domestic violence survivors during the pandemic and into the future.
Stacy Starzl, formerly the agency’s director of operations, recently took up the reins as executive director. She replaces Desiree Johnson, whose 12-year tenure with the organization ended in September.
Looking ahead, Starzl plans to continue the organization’s signature events, including Walk a Mile and Dancing with the Stars. These events may look a bit different this year because of the pandemic, though firm plans have not yet been set.
“Our events are very essential to our program,” she said. “It’s not just for fundraising; it’s for awareness and educating the community about the domestic violence and sexual assault that actually happens in our own community.”
Starzl has new ideas she hopes to implement, for right now though, the focus will be on adapting to her new position, on survivor needs and on staff.
“We have a great staff that helps with anything we need,” Starzl said. “I just want to make sure that my staff is well taken care of, because then our victims and survivors that come in can be taken care of.”
Starzl got her start working for non-profits as the executive director of the Big Friend Little Friend Program operated by the United Way of Greater Yankton.
“I was the executive director there for 10 years,” Starzl told the Press & Dakotan. “Then I went back to college because I felt like I needed some more tools in my toolbox.”
Starzl attended the University of South Dakota (USD), and, in 2018, completed a degree in psychology and child development with an emphasis on trauma, she said.
A chance encounter with Johnson while Starzl was still at USD led to a job offer as the coordinator for Yankton’s River City Family Connections, the part of the agency that provides court-ordered supervised parental visits with children.
“I came on board, and I was very happy that Desiree called me and that I could get back into Yankton, my community,” Starzl said. “Being back felt wonderful.”
That fall, she was promoted to director of operations.
“That was over the entire agency,” Starzl said. “I just have learned so much in that time.”
She learned about the domestic violence survivor services RCDVC offers, as well as about offenders and trauma, she said.
“I saw what these women go through and how they deal with the trauma,” Starzl said. “I would try to walk that line with them to help them find the resources they needed.”
Starzl expects her new role to require more administrative work, she said, in the interest of the survivors who come to RCDVC.
“I’m still going to be out there on the front line, making sure that those victims and those survivors are getting what they need,” she said. “I really love the hands on. It’s what fills your heart.”
Administratively, Starzl will be applying for grants to continue to fulfill RCDVC’s client needs, keeping her finger on the agency’s pulse through daily staff meetings.
“But sometimes you just need to hear it and be with that survivor and feel it,” Starzl said. “You don’t get that in a meeting.”
As it often is with new jobs, the first week was pretty busy, she said, but not just because of the newness.
Because of the pandemic, domestic violence calls are up about 20% according to Yankton police, she said, and up about 40% nationwide.
“As the pandemic started, we didn’t have a lot going on here in the middle of the country,” Starzl said. “But, by August the number of calls we received just jumped.”
For many experiencing domestic violence, work is a refuge that has been taken away in the fight against the coronavirus.
“They’re not able to go to work and get away. They’re stuck at home and they’re isolated,” she said. “It’s exactly the same with child abuse when students aren’t in school. Those that report child abuse are usually our teachers.”
While other businesses may close or limit numbers in response to a surge in COVID-19, RCDVC remains open, she said.
“I want the community to know that, during this pandemic, we are still here,” Starzl said. “We are not at our homes. We are essential workers. Our crisis line is always open and they can always contact us.”
For more information, visit: https://www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/ .
For immediate help call River City Domestic Violence Center’s 24 Hour Crisis Line: 605-665-1448.
