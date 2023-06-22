Pride Walk Takes Next Step Saturday

When it came to bridging misunderstandings, Cohan Pietz knew the perfect place to hold Yankton’s first Pride walk — across Meridian Bridge.
The 1924 double-decker structure over the Missouri River symbolizes Yankton’s past. For the LGBTQ community, the bridge also represents River City’s future.
Pietz and Paige Westergren, both LGBTQ community members, graduated this spring from Yankton High School. A year ago, they started the local chapter of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA).
Last summer, they organized “Pride Across The Bridge,” believed to be Yankton’s first Pride event. The walk over both levels of Meridian Bridge was so successful — about 70 people attended — that Pietz and Westergren knew they would repeat it.
This year, the new organization, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, is sponsoring Pride Across the Bridge. The second annual event is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Pietz and Westergren plan to deliver short remarks at Meridian Plaza before starting the walk.
“Our goal is to get about 100 people there this year,” Pietz told the Press & Dakotan.
The walk makes a statement of support for the LGBTQ community, Pietz said.
“For a long time, I thought it would be really cool to have something like Sioux Falls, with Pride events in June. I always wondered why Yankton never had any of that. I hoped we would have something like it,” he said.
“Then I thought to myself, ‘Why am I waiting for someone to do it?’ So we started the Pride march mainly because we wanted to show people in Yankton are part of the (LGBTQ) community. We thought it would be a good thing.”
Meridian Bridge provided a natural setting, Pietz said.
“It’s a very historic place and unique to Yankton. No other city has a bridge like this around. It’s a great opportunity to use it and make the walk to show ‘Pride Across The Bridge,’” he said.
“But we never really expected a turnout last year of about 65-70, which was just amazing for us. We never thought we would get that many walkers during the first year of hosting it with the limited amount of advertising for it.”
Last year’s walk remained a positive experience, with no one protesting the event, Pietz said.
“It was a really great feeling, knowing many people in Yankton were willing to support what we were doing,” he said. “It was a very overwhelming and emotional experience. You just never really expected something like it.”
Besides hoping for more walkers, organizers have added a follow-up event. Vermillion native Mitchell Olson, who gained fame as a 2002 “Survivor” contestant, will speak after the walk at the United Church of Christ (Congregational) sanctuary at 210 West Fifth Street in Yankton.
During the “Survivor” series, a tabloid “outed” Olson. For the past 20 years, he has tried to keep private his sexuality and relationships.
Now living in Sioux Falls, he again became part of the news last year. He and his husband found a plastic bag on their driveway. Not sure what it contained, they found a rock and a message telling them to turn away from their actions.
Olson said he filed a harassment complaint with the Sioux Falls Police Department. In addition, he confirmed the FBI had contacted him.
Olson said he and his husband were previously targeted, receiving a similar letter.
Olson’s appearance Saturday represents a major event for “Pride Across The Bridge,” Pietz said.
“Someone knew Mitchell and asked if he would do it. He agreed, and we’re pretty excited to have him,” Pietz said. “We told him to speak on whatever topic he wanted. We’re very honored to have him come to our rally. He’s a very cool person.”
Yankton UCC promotes itself as an “open and affirming” church, according to the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan. The church has held “Pride Nights” every Friday night during June, she added.
“We have had seven church members working with Cohen Pietz, in particular, on coordinating activities for (Olson’s talk) Saturday,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re also planning activities for the church and the community to get ready for the second annual ‘Pride Walk Across the Bridge.’”
The seven church members are Conner Brunick, Dennis and Michele Fleer, Lee and Suzan Gass, Dusty Geiger and Kathryn Reimler.
After Saturday’s walk, the southeast entrance of the church will be open to welcome the walkers with refreshments in the fellowship hall, followed by Olson’s talk in the sanctuary.
“We look forward to sharing the unconditional love of God with all God’s people, because no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here,” Hickox-Morgan said.
Encouraged by last year’s walk, Pietz and Westergren formed “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” that supports Pride events. The organization’s activities include support for YHS students and others.
This year’s “Pride Across The Bridge” walk has taken on even more important given the past year’s rise in violence, protests and legislation against the LGBTQ community, Pietz said. The effort includes the promotion of mental health among those individuals, he added.
Pietz remains hopeful for a good turnout Saturday. In case of inclement weather,“Somewhere Over The Rainbow” will post plans for the walk on its Facebook page.
“After last year, I thought, ‘This is something we want to keep bringing to Yankton and keep it alive as long as we possibly can,’” he said.
“My attitude is that the whole community is willing to support you and love you everywhere. It means you don’t need to be afraid to be yourself.”
