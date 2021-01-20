The Yankton Federal Prison Camp was among more than 120 federal Bureau of Prison facilities across the country to be locked down in the run-up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that the lockdown began at midnight Saturday and, according to a Bureau of Prisons statement, was done “in light of current events occurring around the country, and out of an abundance of caution.”
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday that the lockdown wasn’t in response to a specific event at the Yankton facility.
