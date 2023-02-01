GF&P, State Library Team Up For Park Passes At Libraries
If you have a library card to a public or academic library in South Dakota, you may be able to use the power of that card to get you into a local state park for the next year.

A collaboration between the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) and the South Dakota State Library — named Check Out South Dakota State Parks — is allowing patrons of several libraries throughout the state to check out park passes to area state parks from their libraries.

