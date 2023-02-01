GF&P, State Library Team Up For Park Passes At Libraries

If you have a library card to a public or academic library in South Dakota, you may be able to use the power of that card to get you into a local state park for the next year.
A collaboration between the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) and the South Dakota State Library — named Check Out South Dakota State Parks — is allowing patrons of several libraries throughout the state to check out park passes to area state parks from their libraries.
“Your local library is the perfect gateway to explore the world around you,” State Librarian George Seamon said in a press release received by the Press & Dakotan. “The Check Out South Dakota State Parks program gives library patrons a great opportunity to enjoy the natural wonders all over our state.”
Library card holders at participating libraries can check out a state park pass for free for up to three days.
The Yankton Community Library (YCL) is among those libraries that will be participating, according to the library’s director, Dana Schmidt.
“I talked to the State Library (Wednesday) and we are getting a pass sent in the mail,” she said.
She added the program helps enhance the library’s mission.
“It’s another great opportunity for something the library can offer for people to be able to explore and learn, even outside of our library walls,” she said. “The library is more than just books, and this is another example of that.”
With arrangements having been finalized Wednesday, Schmidt said she expects the pass to be available for check-out at YCL around mid-February.
Other area libraries participating include the Beresford Public Library, Centerville Public Library, Freeman Public Library, Irene Public Library, Menno Public Library, Parkston Public Library, Scotland Community Library, Vermillion Public Library and Wagner Public Library.
According to Ruth Raveling, information specialist with the South Dakota Department of Education, which oversees the South Dakota State Library, the program is meant to let the public explore their state.
“The program was developed to provide greater access to the natural beauty and wonders of the state, promote and support the wonderful work South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks does each day, and to help South Dakotans experience those things that they read about in books,” she said.
She said South Dakota drew some inspiration from other states.
“A number of other states — including Wyoming, Colorado, North Dakota and Kansas — have similar programs,” she said.
Raveling said that each library has one to three passes that have been made available to them for distribution.
The release states that the program was made possible this year with Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
“As far as other libraries joining this year, the program is already at capacity,” Raveling said. “Passes expire in May 2024.”
She added whether or not the program will remain in place beyond early 2024 is still up in the air.
“At the end of this program, the State Library and Game, Fish and Parks will evaluate how it went and decide whether continuing it may be possible,” she said.
