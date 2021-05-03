100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 4, 1921
• Sixty-five times around the world is the rail-mile record of C.A. Bates, veteran engineer employed by the Northwestern railroad, during his 42 years of service with the railroad. The distance is approximately 1,619,520 miles. During this time Mr. Bates has gained the unique record of never having been in a wreck. Once an angry bull nearly derailed an engine which he was driving, but the only casualty was the bull.
• Founder’s Day will be observed at Yankton college tomorrow, following an annual custom of many years’ standing, commemorating the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Joseph Ward, founder of the college, and honoring the memory of the students of Yankton College who gave their lives in the world war.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 4, 1946
• Probably a thousand fez-topped Shriners will be in Yankton Tuesday of next week for the annual spring ceremonial of El Riad Temple of Sioux Falls, and the visitors, representing towns throughout South Dakota and neighboring states, will parade through the city Tuesday afternoon to announce their arrival and to launch the one-day program of ceremonial events.
• Baseball will see its first post-war revival in Wakonda tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. when Volin will be at Wakonda for a contest in the opening game of the Southeastern South Dakota league on the diamond near the school building.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 4, 1971
• During April 152,842 people visited Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates. This is up slightly from 291,013 in April a year ago.
• After 29 years of work in the Tabor Post Office under five postmasters and several stints of operating the office herself, Caroline King retired Friday. A member of Tabor’s first high school graduation class of 1927, Miss King’s career in the office began soon after graduation with about a year’s work under Postmaster John F. Kostel.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 4, 1996
• Tom Brokaw doesn’t want Tom Brokaw Boulevard to tear apart the city he calls home. The idea of renaming Broadway Avenue to Tom Brokaw Boulevard was proposed at a city commission meeting almost two weeks ago. Since then, the issue has generated debate within the city about the merits of the honor.
• The Bedrockers kick off the release of their first CD at a release party Saturday night at the Skylon Ballroom, Hartington, Neb. The Bedrockers’ first CD offers ten original rock songs such as Bang Bang Bang, Love on the Side, Vampire’s Kiss and Ballerina.
