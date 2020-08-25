Incidents
• A report was received at 4:25 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 9:08 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:58 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:59 a.m. Monday of forgery off of E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:43 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary off of 442nd Ave. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:43 p.m. Monday of theft off of 428th Ave. near Tabor.
