The Meridian Bridge Centennial Celebration Committee invites you to search your photo archives or get out your camera and share your best shot of Yankton’s Meridian Bridge.
They are seeking photo entries for a 2024 calendar used in conjunction with the celebration of the Meridian Bridge’s 100th birthday. Individuals are limited to one entry per person. Find your best photo of the bridge which may include pictures of pets and family on the bridge as well as the bridge through the many seasons. Winning photos will be included in the calendar with photo credit. A prize package will be awarded to each individual whose photo is included in the calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.