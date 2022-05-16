Man Sentenced For Assaulting Fed Officer

A Harold man convicted of assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer was sentenced on May 10, 2022, to seven years in prison.
Richard Barela, 31, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Barela was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 11, 2020. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2021.
In January 2020, Barela was an inmate at the Yankton Community Work Center (YCWC), a minimum-security South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility in Yankton. At the time, Barela was serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance based on a conviction in Hughes County, South Dakota.
On Jan. 3, 2020, Barela escaped from YCWC and stole a vehicle belonging to DOC. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.
On Jan. 14, 2020, law enforcement received information that Barela was at a residence in Pierre. Law enforcement personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and Pierre Police Department proceeded to the residence to execute the arrest warrant. After receiving consent to search the residence, multiple law enforcement officers entered the residence to search for Barela. He was located in a basement bedroom, but he refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the bedroom.
Deputy U.S. Marshals engaged Barela in conversation in an attempt to convince him to surrender. Barela responded by telling the officers he would not go back to prison and that the officers would have to kill him to get him out of the basement. Barela also told the officers he had a knife, which he brandished, and he told them he would kill any law enforcement that attempted to take him into custody.
After approximately four hours, law enforcement deployed tear gas into the bedroom in an effort to end the standoff. Barela subsequently exited the bedroom and was immediately taken into custody.
This case was investigated by the Pierre Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pierre Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.
Barela was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.