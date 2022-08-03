Pampered Pets
Cordi Miller, Animal Health Clinic receptionist and primary scheduler for grant-related appointments, sits with a happy customer.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

For a limited time, some area low-income pet owners will be able to get free veterinary care for their beloved companion animals.

The Center in Yankton recently won a grant through its Meals on Wheels program to partner with a local veterinarian in connecting low-income residents over age 60 with free well-pet related veterinary care.

