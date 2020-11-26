Yankton Area Literacy Council Scholastic Book Fair will be in the back room of River’s Edge, 104 Capital, between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
A wide range of children’s books, plus a select number of adult books, will be on display, plus bookmarks, journals, puzzles, posters and other items that kids find fascinating.
There is also an online link. Books can be ordered directly from the link and YALC will get credit for the purchase.
Proceeds from the book sale are taken in books to give away at Head Start Martin Luther King Day celebration, at the Kids Art Fest sponsored by Yankton Area Arts, Haunted Halloween or (as in 2020) at Market at the Meridian in conjunction with the Meridian District, at Mazing Acres on Halloween, at the Mead cultural Education Center on Dec. 12 this year and at the Contact Center on Dec. 22-23 for families with children along with Bears dressed thanks to the efforts of the Yankton Optimists.
The book giveaways are in addition to the YALC’s efforts to bring an author to Yankton every other year and to tutor children in math, reading, English as a Second Language and whatever is needed.
For more, visit https://www.scholastic.com/bf/mathisfun.
