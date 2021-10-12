MEMPHIS — For the ninth consecutive year, The Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota has received The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity’s most prestigious honor, the Robert Adger Smythe Award. The preeminent men’s fraternity in the world hosted its International Week of Awards this week.
The Smythe Award, named after Junior Founder Robert Adger Smythe, is presented once a year. Chapters who receive this honor have achieved academic excellence, contributed to their community through service and philanthropic events, distinguished themselves as leaders on campus and lived by the values of the Fraternity. It is the fraternity’s preeminent honor. The Smythe Award recognizes the top percent of Pi Kappa Alpha chapters.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, the USD PIKES produced the following accolades:
• Donated more than $57,000 to philanthropic causes, most funds supported local sick and injured children.
• Committed over 13,000 hours of community service.
• Top tier in GPA — cumulative chapter GPA of 3.3.
• Brothers received over $200,000 in scholarships.
• 100% campus involvement amongst members.
• Held more than 50+ campus leadership roles.
• More than 60 USD PIKES attended PIKE University throughout the country.
The Smythe Award honors the dedication and passion of young men who have committed to the meaning of Scholars, Leaders, Athletes, Gentlemen — Pi Kappa Alpha’s cornerstones — while supporting the community and each other.
Chapter president Connor Van Der Werff, an incoming third-year Economics and Finance student from Armour, is honored to serve this brotherhood, “Our fraternity enhances the college experience, and we would not have this success without the passion our brothers, alumni and advisors have for the chapter. It’s an honor to be a USD PIKE,” he said.
The Smythe Award is based upon excelling in 16 areas of chapter operations: membership recruitment, chapter programming, scholastics, philanthropy, community service, member retention, member and new member education, athletic performance, management, risk awareness, campus involvement and leadership, community involvement, consultant vision analysis scores, and international involvement.
