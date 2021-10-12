Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy. Showers and thunderstorms during the morning will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.