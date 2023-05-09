• On April 25, 2023, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of unlawful dumping in Wausa at 600 Clark Street. The property is used for metal recycling but accepts no other trash or rubbish. A deputy subsequently responded and with the assistance of eyewitnesses was able to identify the suspect. The suspect was subsequently contacted by the deputy, admitting to dumping various non-metal items on the property, and agreed to remove the littered items.
• During the morning of April 28, 2023, twenty Law Enforcement Officers from Bloomfield Police Dept, Creighton Police Dept, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Verdigre Police Dept, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office participated in Handgun and Patrol Rifle “State Qualification” at the Sheriff’s Office Range in Center, Nebraska. Jonathan Hult was the Range Instructor. All the participating officers passed the State of Nebraska certified courses with the weapons they used.
• On the afternoon of April 28, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office also hosted Taser Re-certification. Taser Instructor Joe Kudera re-certified fifteen Law Enforcement Officers from Bloomfield, and Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Departments and with Officers from Boyd and Knox County Sheriff Offices. Again, everyone passed, and one “lucky” deputy was tasered during the training according to procedure.
• On May 1, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 a.m., of a one vehicle accident on Old Highway 108, East of 518 Avenue. Christopher Dunn of Bassett was driving a 2002 white Pontiac Grand GT, Eastbound, when he stated he swerved to avoid turkey vultures in the road and over corrected and went off the road. The car came to a stop on an embankment where it rolled and ended up against a tree. The tree stopped the vehicle from rolling farther down into the ditch. The driver was taken to the Creighton Hospital with minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Creighton Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Robert Neyens that someone had attempted to make entry into a building at his place in the rural Creighton area. A neighbor reported to him that a white pickup was seen on his place around March 31, 2023. Damage was done to the building while attempting to break in, but no entry was made. If anyone has any information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
• On May 1, 2023, a report was made to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that someone had dumped household garbage along with animal waste in the east side ditch South of Niobrara on 525 Avenue about a half-mile South of 890 Road. If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office
• On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 10:43 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident occurring near the intersection of Spruce Avenue and Park Avenue in Niobrara, Nebraska. The accident investigation revealed Teresa Nielsen, 61, of Niobrara, was operating her vehicle northbound on Spruce Avenue. Nielsen subsequently turned too sharply westbound onto Park Avenue and struck another vehicle which was coming to a stop or stopped at the intersection stop sign. The other motor vehicle was being driven by Thomasina Robinette, 38, of Yankton, South Dakota. A passenger in Robinette’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to Avera Creighton for medical treatment. Both vehicles were operating at slow speeds at the time of the collision.
• 4-27-2023: Adam Rouillard, Cherokee, IA, 43 — DUS (Santee)
• 4-28-2023: Isis Runnels, Santee, 46 — Failure to Appear (Santee Warrant)
• 4-28-2023: Amelia Rouillard, 29, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee Warrant)
• 4-29-2023: Alexander Freemont, 39, Santee — DUI-Alcohol; Refusal Chemical Test (Santee)
• 5-2-2023: Elizabeth White, Norfolk, 44 — Failure to Appear (Knox County Warrant), Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court (Santee)
• 5-4-2023: Thomasina Robinette, Yankton, 37 — DUI-Alcohol, DUI-Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession by Ingestion-THC (Santee)
• 5-5-2023: Daniel Ferden, 38, Yankton — DUI-Alcohol (Santee)
• 5-7-2023: Brandon Simon, 32, Crofton — Terroristic Threats, Carry Concealed Weapon
• 5-7-2023: Gary Cournoyer, 32, Yankton — DUI-Alcohol (Santee)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.