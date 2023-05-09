• On April 25, 2023, at approximately 4:32 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of unlawful dumping in Wausa at 600 Clark Street. The property is used for metal recycling but accepts no other trash or rubbish. A deputy subsequently responded and with the assistance of eyewitnesses was able to identify the suspect. The suspect was subsequently contacted by the deputy, admitting to dumping various non-metal items on the property, and agreed to remove the littered items.

• During the morning of April 28, 2023, twenty Law Enforcement Officers from Bloomfield Police Dept, Creighton Police Dept, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Verdigre Police Dept, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office participated in Handgun and Patrol Rifle “State Qualification” at the Sheriff’s Office Range in Center, Nebraska. Jonathan Hult was the Range Instructor. All the participating officers passed the State of Nebraska certified courses with the weapons they used.

