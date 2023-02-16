100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 17, 1923
• Work will start next week on a thorough remodeling of the offices of the Yankton Gas company on west Third street. Among the other renovations planned is the placing of a steel ceiling and new equipment and improvements generally.
• Next Tuesday is election day in Yankton, a special election having been called for a vote on the proposal to establish a municipal court in this city.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 17, 1948
• Completion of the Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams at approximately the same time is contemplated in the six-year program for development of the Missouri river recently agreed upon by the Missouri Basin Inter-Agency Committee. This is disclosed in the blueprints for the program as approved at the committee’s meeting in Lincoln, Nebr., on January 22. According to the blueprint, the Gavins Point dam and reservoir would be completed in 1952 at an estimated total cost of $21,600,000.
• A former professor at Harvard and Colgate universities has been barred indefinitely from facilities of Student Union at South Dakota State college for “cutting a coffee line,” he said today. Dr. A. P. Ruderman, 44, told a newsman the action was taken against him by the board of managers for the union. He added he had “expected to be treated a little more tolerantly.”
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 17, 1973
• A devastating offensive display by Junior Center Chad Nelson gave the home standing Yankton Bucks a 55-41 hardcourt win over the Pierre Governors last night. The win cinched the Eastern South Dakota conference title for Coach Bob Winter’s crew, as they now stand 11-1 for the conference season compared to 8-4 for second place Pierre and Mitchell.
• The Senate Education Committee will start work next Friday on a bill to create a single-university system in South Dakota. The bill would make a single state university with branch campuses at Vermillion, Brookings, Rapid City, Spearfish, Aberdeen and Madison under a chancellor located in Pierre.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 17, 1998
• The Yankton Community Transportation Program (YCTP) has just acquired a new bus to help meet the transportation needs of Yankton children. According to Jaci Benjamin, program board member, the new bus can carry 16 passengers with seat belt accessibility. It will be used primarily to transport kids to and from school, day care and home. Presently, she said, YCTP busses about 90 kids a day with another 20-30 kids on a waiting list.
• As the Yankton School District faces its first year of dealing with open enrollment, only two of the 43 applicants have come from outside the Yankton school district. “Most of the students are moving within the system,” Superintendent Joseph Gertsema told school board members last Monday at their regular meeting. Twenty-two incoming kindergarten students have requested a specific school – six for Beadle, eight for Lincoln, seven for Stewart and one for Webster school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.