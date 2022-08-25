• Cameron Wells, 20, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to comply.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 10:39 pm
• Cameron Wells, 20, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to comply.
• Traci Tripp, 34, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Christopher Smith, 58, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for intentional damage to property and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (two charges).
• William Rainer, 40, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions and an unspecified warrant.
• Wade Venosdel, 65, South Sioux City, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for entering or refusing to leave a property (order defied).
• Eugene Johnson, 62, Irene, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 46, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Trinity Hurrell, 48, Mission Hill, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Christian Valle, 21, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer (felony).
• Jaden Spencer, 20, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer (felony), reckless driving (unfounded), speeding and making an illegal U-turn.
• Kyle Swifthawk, 29, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Jessica James, 39, Green Bay, Wis., was arrested Thursday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and simple assault (against a law enforcement officer).
• Jeremy Bickett, 46, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; grand theft (felony); and receiving stolen property.
