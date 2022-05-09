Yankton School Facilities Plan Approved

The Yankton School Board is closing the books on old business and opening new ones as it prepares for a new school year.
At its meeting Monday, the school board formally approved Facilities Plan E2 as proposed by the Facilities Task Force at last month’s school board meeting.
The plan calls for the construction of an early childhood education center that will house all sections of PreK through Kindergarten and corresponding special education programs, with amenities included in case the community votes to add the district’s first-grade students at a later date.
The plan also calls for the eventual closure of Webster and Beadle elementary schools.
The proposal approved Monday will not require a bond election or an additional tax levy but will be financed with the school district’s Capital Outlay Certificates.
The plan was based on a facilities study performed by Koch Hazard and Wold Architects of Sioux Falls. A representative from Wold, architect Valerie Peterson, worked with the task force to develop the plan approved at Monday’s meeting.
“I want to thank the task force for the hard work they put into this, and I want to thank (Peterson) and her staff. It was a long project and very thorough,” board member Terry Crandall said after Peterson finished her presentation. “I am looking forward to seeing how things work out and getting the community’s support for this project.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board approved the Yankton School District’s (YSD) 2022-2027 Technology Plan.
According to YSD IT Supervisor Matt Fredricksen, execution of the technology plan is coordinated with the Capital Outlay Plan, so improvements can be made regularly.
Technology Committee members included parents, educators, administrators and school board members, as well as staff members, Fredricksen told the board.
The plan comprises five focus areas and specific goals to achieve in each one over the next five years, including:
• evaluating and updating or replacing interactive panels in classrooms, printers and classroom mobile devices, as well as innovating use of technology in the classroom;
• offering technology training opportunities for staff and teachers, as well as students, to be effective with the new hardware and software;
• continuing to integrate technology with curricula and instruction in the classroom;
• improving behind-the-scenes infrastructure needed to keep networks functioning optimally;
• and using technology to promote parental involvement and increase communication with parents.
Many of these efforts are already in the implementation phase and will continue under the new plan.
This year’s effort to provide each student with a Chromebook while in school worked well and, with a few minor adjustments, will likely continue next year, he noted.
The school board also heard from YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz with an overview of the preliminary 2022-2023 budget.
“In total, what we’re presenting is almost a balanced budget.,” he said. “For a $21-$22 million budget we’d have to use about $185,000 of our reserves to balance the budget as presented today, which we think is a really good place to be for this preliminary budget.”
The school board set a formal budget hearing for 5:15 p.m. July 11 at the administration building.
Also, Monday, the School Board:
• certified April’s school board election results, declaring Sarah Carda and Terry Crandall as duly elected for the next three years, having received the majority of all votes cast;
• voted to keep the current school calendar, with May 19 being the last day of school;
• voted to remove admission fee requirements for all YSD music programs except fundraisers;
• approved a new Yankton High School Handbook with modified dress code, a new Yankton Middle School (YMS) Handbook and a new Elementary School Handbook;
• heard a presentation about the upcoming YSD Summer Food Program, which begins May 31 (Mondays-Fridays) and is free to youth aged 18 and under. Dining will be in house at YMS from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Stewart Elementary School from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and at Webster School from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Students receiving Sack Packs can pick them up at those locations on Fridays. The cost for an adult meal will be about $4.20. Parents were encouraged to visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us for the Summer Food Program calendar and daily menu.
