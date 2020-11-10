The Yankton School District will have an early release today at 1:30 p.m. due to the deteriorating road conditions. Students in preschool through grade 12 will be released at 1:30 p.m. Buses will run accordingly.
Yankton School District To Close Early Tuesday
