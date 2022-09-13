• Wesley Hyden, 44, Rapid City, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Collin Franzky, 39, Watertown, was arrested Monday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied). Franzky was released and arrested a second time Monday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
